PLAINFIELD — Plainfield pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to edge Wheeler High, 5-4, in an ECC out-of-division softball game Thursday.
Plainfield's Hannah Irons (2 for 3, triple) was intentionally walked in the seventh. She later reached third on a passed ball and scored the winning run on a check-swing ball in the infield with no outs.
Isabella Deledda doubled twice and drove in a run for Wheeler. Makayla Delzer also contributed two hits.
Plainfield is 1-1. Wheeler (0-2) next hosts New London on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
