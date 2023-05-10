STONINGTON — Plainfield scored five runs in the top of the third inning and never trailed again defeating Stonington High, 11-3, in an ECC Division III softball game on Wednesday.
Plainfield's big inning gave the Panthers a 5-1 lead. Stonington responded with two runs in the bottom of the second to make it 5-3, but Plainfield added three more in the top of the fourth to lead 8-3.
It was the first league loss of the season for Stonington (10-5, 5-1 Division III). Plainfield is 8-7, 4-2.
Sophia Dutra tripled for Stonington and Madi Allard doubled and drove in a run. Bri Plew finished 2 for 3.
Stonington next hosts Windham on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.