PUTNAM — Morgyn Perkins and Chloe Sanders each hit inside-the-park home runs as Wheeler High beat Putnam, 22-3, in an ECC Division IV softball game on Monday.
Perkins had her homer in the third inning and Sanders followed with her's in the fifth. Sanders also tripled and finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs.
The game ended after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule. Wheeler led 14-3 after three innings.
Keelan Groves (3 for 3) doubled and drove in six runs. Reese Main doubled and drove in three runs. Makayla Delzer was 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
Victoria Kleemann struck out eight to earn the win.
Putnam is 3-4, 1-1 Division IV. Wheeler (4-4, 2-1) next hosts St. Bernard on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
