GRISWOLD — Morgyn Perkins doubled and drove in three runs as Wheeler High downed Griswold, 12-5, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Wednesday.
Wheeler scored six runs in the second inning to take control with a 7-1 lead.
Isabella Deledda (3 for 4) doubled, stole three bases and drove in a pair for the Lions. Makayla Delzer, Abby Butremovic and Keelan Groves finished with two RBIs each. Addie Stanley was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Griswold is 4-10. Wheeler (9-5) has won four straight and will look to extend the winning streak at Lyman Memorial on Friday at 4 p.m. Lyman beat Wheeler, 7-0, earlier in the season.
— Keith Kimberlin
