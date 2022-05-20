WARWICK — Pilgrim scored the first eight runs of the game and beat Chariho High, 11-1, in a Division I softball game on Friday.
The game ended in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.
Ava Rao drove in Emma Kocab with Chariho's only run in the sixth inning.
Pilgrim is 14-1, 14-1 Division I. Chariho (4-14, 4-13) next hosts South Kingstown on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
