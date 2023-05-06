WESTERLY — Division I North Kingstown defeated Westerly High, 8-5, in a nonleague softball game Saturday afternoon at Cimalore Field.
Alex Stoehr, Isabella Austin, Sophia Valentini, Tori Gabriele and Lilly Vetelino (double) all contributed two hits each to Westerly's 16-hit attack.
Dina Arnold, Valentini, Emma Caracciolo and Ava D'Ortona each drove in a run.
North (6-7) led 8-1 after three innings. Division II Westerly (6-6) next hosts Fitch in a nonleague game on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
