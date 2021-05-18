STONINGTON — NFA scored six runs over the first two innings and topped Stonington High, 8-5, in an ECC South Division softball game Tuesday.
The Wildcats led 6-1 after two innings.
Maggie Constantine finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for Stonington. Phoebe Werling, Maddie Stepski and Tori LoPresto had two hits each.
Werling and Carli LoPresto also doubled.
NFA improved to 6-8, 5-7 ECC South. Stonington (7-6, 7-6) next hosts Waterford on Thursday in the annual Play for the Cure game at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
