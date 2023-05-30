FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Notre Dame-Fairfield finished with 14 hits and defeated Wheeler High, 12-0, in the Class S state softball tournament on Tuesday.
The first round game ended after the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.
Abby Butremovic was 2 for 3 for Wheeler and Marissa Perkins finished 2 for 2.
No. 19 Wheeler finished the season 11-9. No. 14 ND-Fairfield improved to 13-8 and will next travel to Old Lyme on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
