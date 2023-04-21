NARRAGANSETT — Narragansett scored four unearned runs and beat Westerly High, 7-6, in a Division II softball game on Friday.
Westerly scored five runs in the top of the first, but the Mariners answered with four in the bottom half of the inning. Narragansett tied the game at 6-6 with a pair of runs in the third and added another in the fourth for the win.
Westerly's Emma Caracciolo (3 for 4) homered and drove in three runs. Alex Stoehr tripled and Bella Austin had a double. Westerly left 12 runners on base.
Narragansett evened its record at 2-2, 2-2 Division II. Westerly (3-2, 3-2) next hosts Cumberland in a nonleague game on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bulldogs return to Division II play on Tuesday hosting Ponaganset at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
