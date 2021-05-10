WESTERLY — Westerly High's Elena Murdock limited Rogers High to just one hit, and the Bulldogs blanked the Vikings, 3-0, in a Division II-B softball game Monday at Cimalore Field.
Murdock was two outs from a no-hitter, but the Vikings got a clean single to left-center field for their first hit in the top of the seventh.
"She pitched well. She threw all three pitches — fastball, changeup and curve — for strikes," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said. "We played good defense, we got good pitching and we scored runs when we had chances."
Rogers (0-2, 0-2 Division II-B) threatened in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Murdock was able to get out of trouble.
Murdock was 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in a run in the first inning. Dina Arnold also drove in a run in the first, and Emma Caracciolo had an RBI in the third.
Westerly (1-1, 1-1) next hosts Portsmouth on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
