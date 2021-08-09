WESTERLY — Before the Westerly High softball season started, coach Chris Luppe knew he was in desperate need of a leader.
Westerly had a roster that featured 11 sophomores and freshmen. And some of them would need to fill prominent roles on the squad. None of them had varsity experience since the sophomores missed their freshman season, which was canceled by the pandemic.
Fortuately, senior Elena Murdock stepped up and filled that role.
"The team really rallied around her. Without her we would have struggled mightily, especially early," Luppe said. "She stayed up and was a great teammate to everybody. She didn't get rattled if things didn't go well. Her leadership gave the younger kids time to settle in."
Murdock, a left fielder when she wasn't pitching, had a good year for the Bulldogs, finishing with a .313 batting average with eight RBIs. She also led the team with three triples.
Murdock had 51 strikeouts in 48 innings, posting a 5-3 record as a pitcher. She earned first-team Division II-B honors for her season.
"She had very good plate coverage and she can hit with power to all fields," Luppe said.
Freshman third baseman Emma Caracciolo was a second-team All-Division selection. She led the team with a .385 batting average and was first on the squad with eight doubles. She led the team in hits with 20 and was second with 11 RBIs.
"She was a big power threat. She led the team in extra-base hits and drove in a lot of runs," Luppe said. "She jump-started the team with big hits. When she hit the ball, it made a different sound. There is excitement when she comes to the plate."
Luppe said Caracciolo played a "very solid" third base.
Freshman shorstop Alex Stoehr also earned second-team recognition.
Stoehr was second on the team with a .333 average. She was tied for the team lead in RBIs with 12 and second on the team with 19 hits. She double four times and tripled four times, and she led the team in runs scored with 14.
"She solidified the infield defense as the season progressed," Luppe said. "She hits leadoff and she makes things happen. She runs the bases very well and hit for power and average. She puts a lot of pressure on the defense with the way she runs the bases. She's aggressive and can take that extra base."
Freshman Sophia Valentini earned honorable mention recognition. Valentini, who played first base when she was hitting, finished with a .319 average and tied for the team lead with 12 RBIs.
As a pitcher, she struck out 56 batters in 56 innings and finished with a 2.50 ERA.
"Later in the year she really stepped up in the pitching and made us a difficult team to play," Luppe said. "She has a number of effective pitches and she moves the ball around. She throws hard, but had good offspeed stuff and good breaking balls."
Westerly finished the season 11-7, including a win in the D-II tournament. It was the program's first postseason win since 2013.
"I thought overall it was a good season," Luppe said. "We started out a little shaky with so little experience. But we got better and better, and I don't think teams wanted to play us later in the year."
