WESTERLY — Mt. Hope junior right-hander Reily Amaral wasn't perfect against Westerly High on Thursday.
But she was pretty darn close.
Amaral no-hit the Bulldogs, striking out 18 along the way in the Huskies' 8-0 Division II softball victory at Cimalore Field. Just about every pitch was working.
"Today, honestly, all of them except for my changeup," she said. "I don't usually throw it much. My curveball was really working, my screwball and my riseball. My go-to pitch was my riseball. That was really working well."
Amaral was a walk and an infield error away from a perfect game. After striking out Westerly's first five batters, she walked Bella Austin in the second inning.
Westerly's other base runner, Emma Caracciolo, reached on an infield error in the fourth inning.
In the seventh, Sophia Valentini led off the inning with a hard line drive to left field. But Mt. Hope's Elsa White made a diving catch on the sinking ball and it snow-coned in her glove as she went to the ground.
Mt. Hope only had to make three defensive plays. The other two were infield flyouts, including one in foul territory. Valentini's line drive was the only ball that made it out of the infield.
The last time Westerly was no-hit in a seven-inning game was in 2014, a 1-0 loss to North Kingstown.
"She's incredible," Mt. Hope coach Craig Giarrusso said of Amaral. "She's averaging 12, 14 strikeouts a game. She hits her spots and she can throw any pitch at any count."
Giarrusso said Amaral threw "three or four" no-hitters last season as a sophomore. She did not play her freshman year due to the season being wiped out by the pandemic.
Westerly coach Chris Luppe said Amaral was too much for the Bulldogs.
"Her ball must move a lot more movement than it appears. I didn't feel like we were overpowered, but we were overmatched," Luppe said. "She moves it around and when she gets ahead [in the count] she really moves it around. We had a lot of defensive swings. She just put us away."
Mt. Hope improved to 7-0, 7-0 Division II. The Huskies are off until next Thursday when they play unbeaten Prout. Mt. Hope lost in the Division III finals last season to Burrillville/North Smithfield.
"We want to be back there. My juniors and seniors were there last year and they know what it's about. They have a taste for it," Giarrusso said.
The top four hitters in the Mt. Hope lineup were 8 for 15 against the Bulldogs with five RBIs.
Mt. Hope scored an unearned run in the first after an errant throw to third base and added four more in the third. Jayda Sylvia drove in two with a two-run triple to right-center field.
The big third inning was set up in the bottom of the second with walks to the Huskies' No. 6 and No. 7 hitters that allowed the lineup to turn over sooner.
Mt. Hope added two more in the fourth on a RBI double by Grace Stephenson that made it 7-0. The two runs in the inning were unearned — an error after a dropped third strike allowed Mt. Hope's No. 9 batter to reach first to open the inning.
Westerly (4-2, 4-2) also gave up some extra bases in the game with passed balls or wild pitches. Only four of the eight runs were earned.
"We made a few minor mistakes they took good advantage of. When you do that against a weaker team maybe you rack up a strikeout and get out of the inning," Luppe said. "Against a better team they take advantage and they did. With a little cleaner defense maybe they only score three or four."
Westerly catcher Dina Arnold made her team's defensive play of the game in the fourth inning, snaring a tricky foul ball near the fence behind home plate.
Westerly is a very young team — it started three juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen.
"They are still learning about varsity softball," Luppe said. "There is good talent there and we are having a nice season so far. But you have these games where you hope you learn something from it. It's valuable experience and hopefully by the end of the year those situations are averted."
Westerly next hosts Tiverton on Saturday at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.