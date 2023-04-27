BRISTOL — Mt. Hope's Reily Amaral struck out 15 Westerly High batters as the Huskies downed the Bulldogs, 3-0, in a Division II softball game on Thursday.
Amaral, who struck out 18 Westerly batters in a no-hitter last season, allowed three hits on Thursday.
Alex Stoehr, Tori Gabrielle and Brooke Power all singled for Westerly.
Mt. Hope (6-2, 6-1 Division II) scored two runs in the fourth and another in the sixth for the win.
Westerly (3-5, 3-4) will look to end a five-game losing streak when it next hosts Woonsocket on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
