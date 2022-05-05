STONINGTON — Maddie Mendez finished 4 for 4 and Maddie Stepski drove in three runs as Stonington High downed Montville, 10-1, in an ECC Division III softball game on Thursday.
Mendez and Stepksi both doubled and tripled for the Bears. Carli LoPresto was 2 for 3 and drove in a run. Cami Brown finished 2 for 4. Hannah Nulick was 2 for 3.
"Defensively, we were sound," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "Lola [Worsdale] tracked down some balls in center field and made some incredible plays."
Pitcher Cayla Beverly allowed four hits in seven innings. She struck out nine and walked one.
Montville is 2-7, 1-2 Division III.
Stonington has won seven of its last eight games and now stands at 8-3, 4-0 Division III. The Bears next play at Plainfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
