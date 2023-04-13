NORTH STONINGTON — Reese Main pitched a one-hitter and struck out 10 as Wheeler High defeated Bacon Academy, 11-1, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Thursday.
Bacon (0-2) did not get its first hit until the sixth inning and the run scored off Main was unearned. Main walked just two batters.
Wheeler lead 3-0 after three innings and broke the game open with seven runs in the fifth.
Main also had a good day at the plate driving in three runs. Makayla Delzer was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Isabella Deledda finished 3 for 4 with a double.
Addie Stanley drove in two runs as did Keelan Groves.
Wheeler (2-2) next takes on Stonington on Friday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.