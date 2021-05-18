NORTH STONINGTON — Reese Main drove in three runs and struck out seven as Wheeler High beat St. Bernard, 14-7, in an ECC North Division softball game Tuesday.
Main had two hits and earned the win in the circle. Addie Hauptmann was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for Wheeler. Marissa Bergel finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Emma Cottingham was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, Keelan Groves finished 3 for 4, and Marissa Perkins doubled and drove in a run.
St. Bernard fell to 1-14, 1-4 ECC North.
Wheeler (6-9, 6-8) next hosts Bacon Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m. The Lions must win their three remaining games to qualify for the Class S state tournament.
— Keith Kimberlin
