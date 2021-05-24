NORTH STONINGTON — Reese Main and Addie Hauptmann drove in five runs each as Wheeler High outlasted Putnam, 23-13, in an ECC North Division softball game Sunday.
Hauptmann hit a three-run homer to left-center field in the fourth inning and finished with three hits. Main doubled and was 4 for 5.
Marissa Bergel finished 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, and Molly Butremovic was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Marissa Perkins and Emma Cotttingham finished with three hits each, and Makayla Delzer drove in three runs.
Main pitched the first six innings to earn the victory. She struck out four.
Putnam dropped to 6-10, 5-10 ECC North. Wheeler finished the regular season 7-11, 7-8.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.