NORTH STONINGTON — Reese Main and Abby Butremovic drove in five runs apiece as Wheeler High beat winless Tourtellotte, 20-4, in an ECC Division IV softball game on Monday.
Main doubled three times and Butremovic had one double as the Lions finished with 17 hits.
Addie Hauptmann and Marissa Perkins finished with a combined no-hitter as the game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Hauptmann struck out nine.
Wheeler scored 13 runs in the third inning to take an 18-2 lead.
Keelan Groves and Izzy Deledda drove in three runs each. They each doubled. Maddie Perkins was 3 for 3 with a triple. Hauptmann and Emma Cottingham also doubled
Tourtellotte is 0-11, 0-5 ECC Division IV. Wheeler (5-3, 3-1) next hosts New London on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.