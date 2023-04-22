NORTH STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial's Kassidy LaTour limited Wheeler High to two hits and struck out 11 in a 7-0 softball win against the Lions on Saturday.
Morgyn Perkins doubled for Wheeler and Reese Main singled. Main also had 10 strikeouts in five innings.
Lyman Memorial is now 5-3, 3-0 ECC Division IV. Wheeler (3-4, 1-1) next travels to Putnam on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
