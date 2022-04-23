STONINGTON — Carli LoPresto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and Stonington High rallied for a 10-6 win over Lyman Memorial on Satruday in an ECC Division III softball game.
LoPresto's hit gave Stonington the lead.
Lyman led 4-0 after two innings, but Stonington scored three runs in the third and two in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead. Lyman scored two in the top of the sixth to go up 6-5, but Stonington responded with five runs in the bottom half to take the lead for good.
LoPresto, Maddie Mendez and Maddie Stepski each finished 3 for 4. Hannah Nulick and Lola Worsdale drove in two runs each. Worsdale also doubled.
Cayla Beverly struck out 11 and walked four to earn the win.
Lyman dropped to 6-2, 2-1 Division III. Stonington (5-2, 3-0) next hosts Putnam on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
