STONINGTON — Tori LoPresto homered and drove in three runs as Stonington High defeated East Lyme, 15-3, in an ECC South Division softball game Wednesday.
The game ended in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
LoPresto finished 4 for 4 and scored three times. She is hitting .477 with 10 doubles and has the team's top slugging average at .866.
"She has been so consistent for us, no matter what sport," Stonington coach Ann-Marie Houle said. "She just leads us, even defensively."
Stonington, which beat East Lyme in extra innings on Tuesday, scored seven runs in the first inning to take control.
Phoebe Werling was 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Carli LoPresto doubled, drove in three runs and finished 2 for 4.
Payton Lowe had two RBIs. Maddie Stepski and Maddie Mendez contributed two hits each.
Pitcher Cayla Beverly earned the win. She struck out four.
East Lyme is 2-8, 2-8 ECC South. Stonington (6-4, 6-4) hosts Bacon Academy on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
