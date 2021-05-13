STONINGTON — Tori LoPresto finished 4 for 4 with a double as Stonington High downed Bacon Academy, 7-1, in an ECC South Division softball game Thursday.
Elaina Previty pitched all seven innings to earn the win. The lone run scored off her was unearned. She struck out two.
Phoebe Werling and Carli LoPresto each had two RBIs. Carli LoPresto also doubled. Payton Lowe, Maggie Constantine and Shea O'Connor had two hits apiece.
Bacon Academy dropped to 3-9, 3-9 ECC South. Stonington (7-4, 7-4) next hosts NFA on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
The Bears have played six games in the last seven days.
— Keith Kimberlin
