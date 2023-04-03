SMITHFIELD — Emma Kocab and Anna Trenton delivered big hits in the third inning as Chariho High beat Smithfield, 12-8, in a Division I softball game on Monday.
Chariho had taken a 6-0 lead in the top of the first, but Smithfield rallied to tie the game after two innings.
Chariho responded with five more runs in the third to take an 11-6 lead and held on from there.
Kocab hit a three-run triple in the third, and Trenton singled home a pair of runs. Kocab finished 2 for 4; Trenton, 3 for 5.
Tori Barrett (3 for 3) doubled in a run in the first inning. Maddy Barrett finished with a pair of RBIs.
Kocab pitched the first five innings to earn the win. She struck out four.
Chariho next hosts Prout on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
