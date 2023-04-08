NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Victoria Kleeman pitched a one-hitter in an 11-0 win against New London in an ECC out-of-division softball game Saturday.
The lone New London hit came in the top of the seventh with no outs. Kleeman, a freshman, struck out 10 for her first varsity win.
Makayla Delzer and Chloe Sanders drove in two runs each for Wheeler. Addison Stanley finished 3 for 4 with a triple. Isabella Deledda, Marissa Perkins, Kleeman and Sam Abate each drove in a run.
Wheeler (1-2) next hosts Bacon Academy on Thursday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.