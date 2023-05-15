NORTH STONINGTON — Victoria Kleemann doubled and drove in five runs as Wheeler High downed winless Putnam, 22-3, in an ECC Division IV softball game on Monday.
Wheeler led 16-0 after two innings and the game ended in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
Keelan Groves (2 for 3) and Morgyn Perkins (2 for 2) drove in three runs each for the Lions. Addie Stanley, Makayla Delzer and Leah Cleary finished with two RBIs each. Chloe Sanders also tripled.
Kleeman struck out four to earn the win.
Putnam is now 0-16, 0-7 Division IV. Wheeler next hosts Parish Hill on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and travels to St. Bernard on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
