SOPHIA GOUVEIA, Wheeler, Girls Lacrosse, Sophomore; Gouveia scored the winning goal with less than a minute remaining to beat St. Bernard. Gouveia finished with six goals in that game and also scored eight times in a win against Griswold-Norwich Tech.

WILL FRENCH, Stonington, Boys Lacrosse, Senior; French won 62 of 66 faceoffs in three Stonington victories. French also scored six goals and contributed an assist in the wins.

RYDER CASADY, Westerly, Boys Lacrosse, Junior; Casady made 30 saves in goal for the unbeaten Bulldogs. Casady’s best performance of the week was 13 saves in a win against Burrillville.

KODY POPLASKI, Chariho, Boys Volleyball, Sophomore; Poplaski had 95 assists in two wins for the Chargers. Poplaski contributed 51 in a victory against Classical and 44 against Cranston East.

