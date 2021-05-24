KILLINGLY — Killingly limited Wheeler to three runs and advanced to the semifinals to the ECC North Division softball tournament with a 13-3 win over the Lions on Monday.
Killingly, the No. 3 seed, scored five runs in the second inning to take a 7-2 lead.
Reese Main and Molly Butremovic each had two hits for Wheeler. Main doubled and drove in a run.
"We helped them a little bit today," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "Once we can learn not be beat ourselves, we can be a very dangerous team."
Killingly (15-3) will travel to Woodstock on Tuesday for the semifinals at a time to be determined. Woodstock, the No. 2 seed, received a bye.
Wheeler still has a chance to qualify for the Class S state tournament depending on how the CIAC treats two games added to its schedule later in the season, Bailey said.
— Keith Kimberlin
