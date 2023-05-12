STONINGTON — Lindsey Houle pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Stonington High clinched a share of the ECC Division III softball title with a 10-2 win against Windham on Friday.
The sophomore walked just two batters and only one of the runs she allowed was earned.
Madi Allard finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Cami Brown and Ari Scavello each contributed two hits and an RBI. Melanie Verbridge also drove in a run.
Stonington (11-6, 6-1 Division III) led 4-0 after four innings and added three more in the fifth to make it 7-1.
Windham is 5-11, 0-6. Stonington next travels to Westbrook-Old Saybrook on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
