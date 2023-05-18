MILFORD, Conn. — Lindsey Houle pitched a four-hit shutout as Stonington High beat Platt Tech, 8-0, in a nonleague softball game on Thursday.
Houle struck out six and did not walk a batter to earn the win.
Melanie Verbridge drove in two runs and Kelsea Anderson had an RBI. Cami Brown and Ari Scavello each finished 2 for 3 and Sophia Dutra doubled.
Stonington (14-5) led 3-0 after three innings and added four more in the fourth for a 7-0 lead.
Platt Tech dropped to 14-6. Stonington closes the regular season on Saturday hosting Old Saybrook at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
