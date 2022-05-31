NORTH STONINGTON — Addie Hauptmann has put up some impressive numbers during her time as a Wheeler High softball player.
Hauptmann, a senior center fielder and pitcher, will soon leave as one of the most productive players in school history.
On Tuesday, that production was on display yet again — in the state tournament. Hauptmann went 2 for 2 with a pair of walks and two RBIs in the Lions' 21-2 win over No. 25 Innovation in a first-round Class S game.
For the season, she is hitting .508 with 13 extra-base hits, including five home runs, and 26 RBIs. For her career, she is hitting .500 with 19 doubles, 13 homers and 81 RBIs.
"Our coaches put us through hard practices that make us all better," the 5-10 Hauptmann said. "We are all hitting really well this year and we hit really well last year so that says something about the coaches. We've come together as a team and played the best softball we can."
Hauptmann is not a one-sport wonder, either. She has been a four-year starter as a goalie for the soccer team and was an All-ECC Division IV first-team selection in basketball after averaging 14.3 points and 9.7 rebounds last season.
She will be playing basketball at UConn-Avery Point next season.
"It's been special," Hauptmann said of her years at Wheeler. "I think I've found another family. I've made some good friendships and made good relationships with my coaches and teammates."
Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said Hauptmann has grown during her time as a Lion.
"Seeing her in that interview just shows how much she has grown and matured. It's just her positivity. She got out of school early today to get her teammates water and Gatorade," Bailey said. "We go the way she goes. She's just one of those athletes and one of those talents that is above everybody.
"She works on her fundamentals a lot on her own. I think she is going to do great things over there [at UConn Avery Point]."
No. 8 Wheeler (14-5) will next host No. 24 Hale-Ray on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the second round. Hale-Ray beat No. 9 Parish Hill, 13-1, on Tuesday.
Hauptmann knows her days at Wheeler are nearing the end.
"It's kind of sad. I don't really want it to end. I wish I could play another year because I really love playing with my teammates," she said. "I think we've all become pretty close because it's a small school with like 40 kids in a class so everybody knows everybody."
Wheeler scored 11 runs during the first inning of Tuesday's win. The first seven Wheeler batters drew walks as the Innnovation pitcher opened the game with 24 balls in her first 26 pitches.
Wheeler had just one hit in the first inning, an RBI single by Reese Main, who finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs. The Lions ended up with 11 walks in the inning and 17 for the game.
Wheeler added two more runs in the second, seven in the third and one in the fourth. Six times in the game Wheeler runners intentionally left bases early so they would be called out and the inning would end sooner.
Izzy Deledda finished with four RBIs; Marissa Perkins had three.
Main pitched the first three innings and earned the win. She had seven strikeouts and did not walk a batter.
Innovation's Katherine Palombizio was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Nia Largent was 2 for 3 with a ground-rule double.
Things will likely be more challenging for the Lions when they face Hale-Ray.
"Our girls are very good at understanding we're day to day," Bailey said. "Win and survive. Today means nothing tomorrow, and tomorrow will mean nothing on Thursday."
