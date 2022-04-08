KILLINGLY — Addie Hauptmann pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Wheeler High beat Ellis Tech, 15-0, in a nonleague softball game Friday.
Hauptmann struck out 11 and walked just two to earn the win.
She was 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and four runs scored. Maddie Perkins was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Izzy Deledda doubled and drove in a run, and Abby Butremovic added two RBIs.
Ellis Tech dropped to 1-2. Wheeler (2-1) next travels to Parish Hill on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
