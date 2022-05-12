PUTNAM — Addie Hauptmann pitched a one-hitter and Wheeler High pounded out 16 hits to earn a 15-0 ECC Division IV softball win over Putnam on Thursday.
The game ended after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Hauptmann had a no-hitter through four before Putnam got its lone hit in the fifth. She struck out 10 and walked two.
Wheeler scored eight runs in the third inning to take a 10-0 lead.
Reese Main finished 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. Hauptmann and Izzy Deledda each had two hits and two RBIs. Maddie Perkins also drove in two runs. Marissa Perkins doubled, tripled and drove in a run, Keelan Groves also tripled and Addie Stanley doubled.
"We are starting to get contributions throughout the lineup," Lions coach Stephen Bailey said.
Putnam dropped to 5-9, 3-3 Division IV. Wheeler (7-4, 5-1) will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's home game against St. Bernard at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.