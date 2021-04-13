PUTNAM — Addie Hauptmann and Reese Main each finished 5 for 5 as Wheeler High topped Putnam, 20-6, in an ECC North Division softball game Tuesday.
The game was called after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Hauptmann hit a solo homer in the center-field gap in the sixth, doubled and drove in five runs.
Main, a freshman, also doubled and finished with four RBIs. She pitched all six innings, allowing three hits while striking out six.
Maddie Perkins and Marissa Perkins each finished with three hits and two RBIs.
Makayla Delzer and Valerie Barajas drove in two runs apiece.
Wheeler next travels to Griswold on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
