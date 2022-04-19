NEW LONDON — Addie Hauptmann homered and Reese Main recorded 11 strikeouts as Wheeler High beat New London, 11-4, in an ECC Division IV softball game Tuesday.
Haputmann hit her homer down the left field line in the fifth inning bringing home two runs. She finished 3 for 4 with four runs scored, three RBIs and two doubles. Haputmann is hitting .714 for the season.
Main walked just two to earn the win.
"She was able to zone in and pitch with accuracy on a windy day," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said. "I was very proud of her."
Maddie Perkins finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Emma Cottingham, Addie Stanley, Main and Marissa Perkins all drove in runs.
New London dropped to 0-5, 0-1 Division IV. Wheeler (3-1, 1-0) next plays at St. Bernard on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
