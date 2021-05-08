PLAINFIELD — Addie Hauptmann hit two home runs and drove in six runs in the second game of a doubleheader with Plainfield, helping the Lions to an ECC North Division softball split Saturday.
Plainfield won the first game, 15-9, but Wheeler bounced back to take the second, 19-12.
In the second game, Hauptmann hit a three-run homer over the left-field fence and duplicated the feat in the third when the Lions scored 13 runs.
"When she's going right, we are going right," Wheeler coach Stephen Bailey said.
In the two games, Hauptmann was 5 for 9. She also doubled, tripled and drove in three runs in the first game.
For the season, the junior is hitting .696 with 32 hits. She has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 RBIs. She has also scored 22 runs.
Molly Butremovic was 3 for 5 with four RBIs and a triple in the second game. Marissa Perkins finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs, and Marissa Bergel and Keelan Groves contributed three hits each.
In the opener, Emma Cottingham was 4 for 4 with an RBI. Maddie Perkins also drove in three and doubled in the first contest.
Plainfield is 2-9, 2-9 ECC North. Wheeler (5-7, 5-7) next travels to New London on Monday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
