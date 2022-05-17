CHAPLIN, Conn. — Addie Hauptmann hit two home runs and struck out 13 as Wheeler High shut out Parish Hill, 17-0, in a nonleague softball game Tuesday.
The game ended after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Hauptmann (3 for 4, four RBIs) hit a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run shot in the fifth. Reese Main (3 for 5, two RBIs) hit a two-run homer in the first inning.
Hauptmann is hitting .532 with five home runs and 20 RBIs for the season. Main leads the team with a .633 average with 21 RBIs.
Maddie Perkins was 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. She leads the team in RBIs with 23. Marissa Perkins doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Izzy Deledda tripled and drove in two runs.
Hauptmann allowed just one hit to earn the pitching victory.
Parish Hill dropped to 10-4. Wheeler (10-4) will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's 2:30 p.m. game at Windham.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.