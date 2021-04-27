THOMPSON, Conn. — Addie Hauptmann finished 5 for 5 with a pair of doubles as Wheeler High topped Tourtellotte, 13-4, in an ECC North Division softball game Tuesday.
Hauptmann, who is hitting .690 this season, also drove in two runs and scored three times.
The game was tied at 4 after an inning, but the Lions scored five in the top of the sixth to take a 13-4 lead.
Reese Main and Makayla Dezler were each 3 for 3. Marissa Bergel, Molly Butremovic and Marissa Perkins each drove in a pair of runs.
Main pitched all seven innings to earn the win. She struck out seven.
Tourtellotte dropped to 1-6, 1-6 ECC North. Wheeler (4-3, 4-3) next travels to Windham on Saturday for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
