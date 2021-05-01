WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Wheeler High's Addie Hauptmann had another big day, but the Lions dropped an ECC North Division softball doubleheader to Windham, 10-3 and 11-3, on Saturday.
Haputmann was 5 for 6 in the two games. She hit a solo home run over the left-center-field fence and doubled in the first game. She drove in two runs and scored twice.
In the second game, Hauptmann doubled twice and drove in two runs. In eight games, Hauptmann is hitting .714 (25 for 35) with a 1.171 slugging average. She has 25 hits and 18 RBIs. She has doubled eight times and homered twice.
Molly Butremovic finished 4 for 6 in the two games.
Windham improved to 3-1 overall and in the ECC North. Wheeler (4-5, 4-5) next hosts Lyman Memorial on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.