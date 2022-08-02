NORTH STONINGTON — Addie Hauptmann knew she would have a tough act to follow during the 2022 softball season. After all, she hit .602 and made Class S All-State as a Wheeler High junior a year ago.
Sustaining a batting average around .600 proved too difficult for Hauptmann, and she didn't make All-State this past season.
But the senior outfielder/pitcher did post offensive numbers worthy of acclaimed status. She batted .492 (32 hits in 65 at-bats) with six home runs and 29 RBIs, good enough to make ECC Division IV first team. Included in her production was the 100th hit of her career, which she delivered in her final career game.
Hauptmann was one of five Lions to make ECC Division IV first team, along with pitcher Reese Main, outfielder Maddie Perkins, designated player Marissa Perkins and shortstop Isabella Deledda. The five All-Stars helped Wheeler enjoy a strong season — the Lions went 14-7 overall, 7-1 in divisional games. The divisional mark earned Wheeler an ECC co-championship with St. Bernard.
"We've wanted to get back to the sense of success that [former coach] Joe Cawley knew midway through last decade," said Bailey, a second-year coach. "Assistant coach Courtney Caswell, who played at Eastern Connecticut, and I have worked hard, especially with our hitting, to produce a dangerous lineup."
Hauptmann anchored the lineup at the leadoff position. Though her average dipped slightly from her junior year, she amassed an impressive on-base percentage by virtue of receiving 26 walks.
"When you come back as a .600 hitter, it's not surprising that you won't see many pitches to hit," Bailey said. "She was a marked hitter, and she took her walks when teams pitched around her."
Hauptmann led Wheeler with 46 runs scored and 60 total bases, reaching base at nearly a 65% clip. The Lions featured plenty of thunder behind her, too.
Main a sophomore, was Wheeler's primary pitcher. She pitched to contact and benefited from the solid outfield play of Hauptmann and Perkins. But it was with her bat that Main earned ECC All-Star status. She hit a team-high .549 (39 for 71) with seven doubles and a team-high 32 RBIs.
"Reese was a clutch hitter, driving in runs all season," Bailey said. "She and Maddie Perkins, who was solid as a rock as the No. 3 hitter, were consistent run producers."
Perkins, a senior, hit .514 (38 for 74) with nine doubles. She was second on the team with 31 RBIs and tied Main for second in total bases with 51. Perkins was also named Wheeler's scholar athlete winner. Val Barajas made the ECC sportstmanship team.
Marissa Perkins, a junior, batted .400 with 24 hits and 24 runs scored, while Deledda was perhaps the team's biggest offensive surprise — the freshman shortstop hit .397 with 26 RBIs.
