GRISWOLD — Griswold junior Kaelin Waldrin tossed a perfect game with 15 strikeouts as the Wolverines beat Wheeler High, 14-0, in an ECC North Division game Tuesday.
Waldrin did not allow a hit or walk a batter. The Wolverines did not commit an error in the field.
Wheeler (2-1, 2-1 ECC North) only trailed 6-0 after five innings, but gave up eight runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Wheeler pitcher Reese Main struck out seven and only five of the 14 runs scored against her were earned.
Griswold (4-0, 4-0) has outscored its first four opponents by a combined 72-4. The 14 runs against Wheeler were the least amount the team has scored this season.
Wheeler next hosts St. Bernard on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
