WESTERLY — It was a big moment when Westerly High's Tori Gabriele came to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday morning.
Westerly's softball team had scored a single run in the first inning against North Providence, and the first three batters of the fourth — Dina Arnold, Elena Fusaro and Lilly Vetelino — started with walks.
A big inning was brewing.
A sacrifice fly by Bella Austin to center field brought home courtesy-runner Abby Emery to give the Bulldogs a two-run lead. But a base-running mistake on another fly ball to center field likely cost the Bulldogs another run.
With two outs, it seemed the Cougars might escape with allowing just one run in the inning.
Instead, Gabriele, the No. 9 batter, delivered a single down the third-base line into left field to score Fusaro and the Bulldogs went on to a 7-6 District II win.
"It was probably the biggest at-bat of the game," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said. "It picked up the base-running mistake, it got us another run and it turned the lineup over. To come through in that spot with two outs in only her second at-bat of the year was big. She's a pretty cool customer, she can do it."
After Gabriele's single, leadoff hitter Alex Stoehr (2 for 4) singled to right to score Vetelino and give Westerly a 4-0 lead.
"I was trying not to think about anything, just stay focused on the ball and just try to hit it," Gabriele, a sophomore, said of her clutch hit.
But North Providence did not fold. The Cougars, who had made good contact on some outs early in the game, responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run triple to right field by Yasmine Rojas.
The next batter, Sophia Rahill, hit a fly ball to the gap in left-center field that had double written all over it. But Gabriele made a fine running catch for the second out of the inning.
"I wasn't sure she was going to be able to get to it," Luppe said. "She had a good jump, had a good read and tracked it down. It was a nice play."
Rojas did score from third on the play, but Gabriele's play helped deny the Cougars an even bigger inning — the Bulldogs ended the inning with a flyout by the No. 9 hitter. Without the catch, NP leadoff hitter Sophia Garland (2 for 4) would have come to plate with two runners on base.
"It was kind of scary because there was a lot on the line, but I felt confident I would get it," Gabriele said.
Westerly (2-0, 2-0 Division II) added three more unearned runs in the sixth, taking advantage of a pair of North Providence errors. Sophia Valentini (2 for 3, double) and Emma Caracciolo each drove in runs as the Bulldogs went ahead 7-3.
North Providence (0-2, 0-2) made it interesting in the seventh, scoring three runs on three hits and a Westerly error. The Cougars ended the game with runners at first and third.
"At first, I thought we had the game, then we got a little loose and then we brought it back together," said Stoehr, Westerly's shortstop. "Our energy was up at the the end of the game. We got it back so it was OK."
Luppe gave the Cougars credit for their day at the plate.
"They just really started catching up to the pitches. They were hitting the ball well," Luppe said. "I didn't think we played poor defensively at all. I'm just happy we were able to make most of the plays. If we had a shaky defensive game, we would have lost the way they were swinging the bats."
Valentini, who struck out seven, earned the win.
Westerly is off until April 17 when it hosts Johnston at 4:30 p.m.
