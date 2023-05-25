WESTERLY —Tori Gabriele tripled home Mya Henderson with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Westerly High beat Division I Cranston West, 3-2, in a nonleague softball game Thursday at Cimalore Field.
Lyla Auth had walked earlier in the inning and Henderson ran for her. Gabriele finished 2 for 4.
Ava Tenuta drove in two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 2-2 and force extra innings.
Sophia Valentini pitched all eight innings striking out four to earn the win.
Cranston West is 15-4-1. Westerly (12-8) is off until Friday when it hosts Johnston in Division II playoff game at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.