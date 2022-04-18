CRANSTON — Chariho High was limited to four hits and lost to Cranston West, 11-3, in a Division II softball game Monday.
The Chargers hurt themselves by committing seven errors — just three of West's runs were earned.
Shea Smith doubled and scored twice for Chariho (1-4, 1-4 Division II). Hannah Smith and Kaitlyn Daniels both singled and drove in a run.
The Falcons improved to 3-2, 3-2.
Chariho next hosts Burrillville/North Smithfield on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
