GROTON — Stonington High's Cayla Beverly allowed just two hits, but the Bears lost to Fitch, 4-3, in an ECC South Division softball game Tuesday.
Costly errors hurt the Bears — none of the Fitch runs were earned, according to coach Ann-Marie Houle. Beverly finished with six strikeouts.
The game was tied at 3 after 5½ innings, but Fitch pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth to earn the win.
Stonington left runners on base in the third and fifth innings.
Maggie Constantine and Shea O'Connor each drove in a run for the Bears.
Fitch moved to 5-1, 5-1 ECC South. Stonington (0-1, 0-1) next travels to Bacon Academy on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.