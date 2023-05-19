WARWICK — Chaia Elwell and Kayden Jaillet scored five goals each as Chariho High beat Pilgrim, 21-4, in a Division II girls lacrosse game on Friday.
Elwell also had a pair of assists. Emily Ballard scored four times and had two assists for the Chargers.
Laurel McIntosh, who scored her 100th career in goal in Tuesday's win against Toll Gate, finished with a goal and three assists. Mia Campbell had a goal and an assist.
Megan Ballard, Kyle Hoffman, Tahlia Novogrodski, Taylor Lamber and Aubrey Currier each contributed a goal.
Pilgrim is 3-9, 3-9 Division II. Chariho (10-2, 10-2) next hosts Middletown on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
