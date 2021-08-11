STONINGTON — Stonington High softball coach Ann-Marie Houle is positive that the COVID-canceled 2020 season cost Tori LoPresto an opportunity to surpass the 100-hit milestone for her career.
The Bears shortstop made up for lost time as a senior this past spring, belting 38 hits, including 14 doubles, to post a .487 batting average.
She earned ECC South first-team honors and a GameTime CT All-State honorable mention nod for her production.
As much as her play was appreciated, LoPresto's leadership was a driving force for the Bears, who finished 9-10 and dealt ECC champion Waterford its only regular-season loss.
LoPresto was one of the few returnees from 2019 — the last time softball games were played at the scholastic level.
"Tori is the definition of pure hard work," Houle said. "When she puts her mind to something, she works to achieve it. She was our vocal leader and set a level of expectations for everyone to follow."
LoPresto had two home runs, a triple and 21 RBIs to go with her 14 two-baggers. She posted a .767 slugging percentage, nearly 300 points higher than the second highest on the team.
"The numbers she put up this year are impressive," Houle said. "The other thing to note is she did it against the best competition: Waterford, Ledyard, Fitch and NFA, two games apiece."
Senior second baseman Maggie Constantine joined LoPresto on the ECC South first team. She collected 20 hits and batted. 282 to complement her fine defense. Constantine was also an ECC scholar-athlete pick.
"Maggie is an example of a player who puts the team first," Houle said. "She came into the season as a third baseman, but came up to me and said she'd play anywhere that would help the team the most. You don't see kids like that come across all the time."
Constantine scored the winning run in the Bears' 9-8 walk-off victory over Waterford in the Play For the Cure game. Maddie Stepski delivered the game-winning hit. Stepski batted .421 with 32 hits and 21 RBIs and was named ECC South honorable mention.
Shea O'Connor also made ECC honorable mention after batting .403 with 27 hits. She made the ECC sportsmanship team as well.
