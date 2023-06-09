EAST GREENWICH — East Greenwich's Ava Fairbanks tossed a three-hitter and struck out 13 as the Avengers defeated Westerly High, 3-0, in the Division II softball tournament on Thursday.
Fairbanks walked one and faced just 24 batters in her seven innings of work.
No. 1 East Greenwich (21-1-1) scored all three of its runs in the first inning. The Avengers' only loss this season was to Westerly in the opening game of the season on April 4.
Westerly's Sophia Valentini limited EG to four hits and struck out four. Emma Caracciolo finished with two of Westerly's three hits.
The Avengers will face No. 2 Ponaganset on Monday in the winners bracket finals.
Fourth-seeded Westerly drops into the losers bracket where it will host Woonsocket on Saturday at 1 p.m. If Westerly wins it would play Mt. Hope on Monday.
— Keith Kimberlin
