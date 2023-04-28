STONINGTON — Waterford scored seven runs over the first three innings and beat Stonington High, 13-3, in an ECC out-of-division softball game on Friday.
Waterford (7-3) led 7-2 after the third.
For Stonington, Kelsea Anderson was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Bri Plew also tripled and drove in a run. Melanie Verbridge tripled and Cami Brown doubled.
The game was the annual "Play for the Cure" contest between the two schools that aims to increase cancer awareness.
Stonington (8-4) next hosts Tourtellotte on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
