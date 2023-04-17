WESTERLY — Pinch hitter Ava D'Ortona singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Westerly High edged Johnston, 3-2, in a Division II softball game Monday afternoon at Cimalore Field.
D'Ortona's hit to right field scored Tori Gabriele (2 for 3), who had doubled earlier in the inning.
Johnston (2-2, 2-2 Division II) had taken a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.
But Westerly tied it in the bottom of the third on a two-run homer over the right center field fence by Emma Caracciolo. Pinch runner Abby Emery also scored on the homer.
Sophia Valentini pitched all seven innings striking out six while allowing only three hits. Neither of the two runs she allowed were earned.
Johnston dropped to 2-2, 2-2.
Westerly next travels to South Kingstown on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.