WESTERLY — Ava D'Ortona drove a ball deep over the center fielder's head as Westerly High defeated Johnston, 2-1, in the Division II girls softball tournament on Friday at Cimalore Field.
Emma Caracciolo led off the ninth with a double to right center field. Tori Gabriele bunted and the Panthers tried to get Caracciolo at third, but she was safe. Gabriele was also safe at first.
Johnston then intentionally walked Lyla Auth to load the bases. D'Ortona followed with her game-winning drive that scored pinch runner Sara Arnold from third.
"Everybody charged out of the dugout. It was awesome. D'Artona has been just killing it all year when she gets her opportunities," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said. "We battled the whole game.
"Johnston is a good team and their pitcher is excellent. We stayed in the game and never gave up. I have to credit the kids for never quitting. They always thought they were going to win the game."
Johnston had taken a 1-0 lead with a run in the sixth, but Westerly tied it in the bottom of the seventh.
With one out, Sophia Valentini walked and Abby Emery ran for her. With two outs, Gabriele, one of the team's top hitters this season, doubled to right field to bring Emery home. Gabriele went to third on the throw to the plate, but did not score.
"We were down to our last strike," Luppe said of Gabriele's hit.
Valentini pitched all nine innings striking out nine while allowing four hits to earn the win. The run she allowed was unearned.
No. 4 Westerly (13-8) next plays at top-seeded East Greenwich on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
East Greenwich (20-1-1) beat No. 9 South Kingstown, 1-0, on Thursday. Westerly is the only team to beat the Avengers this season.
No. 5 Johnston dropped to 11-5 and next plays South Kingstown on Monday.
— Keith Kimberlin
