WESTERLY — Cumberland scored four runs in the top of the sixth and beat Westerly High, 6-4, in a nonleague softball game on Saturday at Cimalore Field.
Westerly's Tori Gabriele and Brooke Power each drove in a run and finished with two hits each. Alex Stoehr doubled and drove in a run. Kaylee Lamb also had an RBI.
Westerly committed five errors and four of the runs were unearned.
Division I Cumberland improved to 4-4. Westerly returns to Division II play on Tuesday hosting Ponaganset at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
